Russian Army Strikes 27 Times in Sumy and Chernihiv Regions: More Than 160 Explosions Recorded

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40326 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 156646 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93475 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 329835 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271080 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203215 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238405 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253258 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159364 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372515 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 83474 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 156667 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 329852 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271096 views
Russian Army Strikes 27 Times in Sumy and Chernihiv Regions: More Than 160 Explosions Recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23289 views

The Russian army carried out 27 strikes in Sumy and Chernihiv regions over the past day, 167 explosions were heard.

Russian Army Strikes 27 Times in Sumy and Chernihiv Regions: More Than 160 Explosions Recorded

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, on February 28, the Russians attacked Sumy and Chernihiv regions 27 times.  UNN reports this with reference to the "Sever" military command. 

Details 

As noted, 167 explosions were recorded. Russians opened fire from various types of weapons. 

Chernihiv region was shelled: 

  • Semenivka community (Karpovychi - 5 attacks: 28 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar;  Bleshnya - 7 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar) 
  •  Snovska community (Klyusy - 2 attacks: 22 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar; 20 arrivals, possibly MLRS - 2 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar)
  • Novhorod-Siverska community (Hremyach - 3 parishes, probably 122 mm cannon artillery)

Russian army fired in Sumy region: 

  • Konotop district (Kruzhok - 2 attacks: 13 parishes, possibly cannon artillery; 20 parishes, possibly MLRS; Boyaro-Lezhachi - 7 parishes, possibly 122 mm cannon artillery)
  • Shostka district (Znob-Novhorodske - 2 attacks: 7 arrivals, probably 122 mm cannon artillery; Fotovizh - 4 arrivals, probably 120 mm mortar; Seredyna-Buda - 3 arrivals, probably 120 mm mortar; Chernatske - 2 arrivals, probably 122 mm cannon artillery. Bachivsk - 2 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Karpechenkove - 6 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Velyka Berizka - 3 arrivals, probably cannon artillery; Nova Huta - 4 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Stara Huta - 2 attacks: 10 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Porokhon - 4 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar.)

Fortunately, there is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population

- was specified in the OK "North".

russians fired 250 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region29.02.24, 08:02 • 26675 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Shostka
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia
Sums
