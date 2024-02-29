Russian Army Strikes 27 Times in Sumy and Chernihiv Regions: More Than 160 Explosions Recorded

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, on February 28, the Russians attacked Sumy and Chernihiv regions 27 times. UNN reports this with reference to the "Sever" military command.

Details

As noted, 167 explosions were recorded. Russians opened fire from various types of weapons.

Chernihiv region was shelled:

Semenivka community (Karpovychi - 5 attacks: 28 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar; Bleshnya - 7 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar)

Snovska community (Klyusy - 2 attacks: 22 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar; 20 arrivals, possibly MLRS - 2 arrivals, possibly 120-mm mortar)



Novhorod-Siverska community (Hremyach - 3 parishes, probably 122 mm cannon artillery)



Russian army fired in Sumy region:

Konotop district (Kruzhok - 2 attacks: 13 parishes, possibly cannon artillery; 20 parishes, possibly MLRS; Boyaro-Lezhachi - 7 parishes, possibly 122 mm cannon artillery)

Shostka district (Znob-Novhorodske - 2 attacks: 7 arrivals, probably 122 mm cannon artillery; Fotovizh - 4 arrivals, probably 120 mm mortar; Seredyna-Buda - 3 arrivals, probably 120 mm mortar; Chernatske - 2 arrivals, probably 122 mm cannon artillery. Bachivsk - 2 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Karpechenkove - 6 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Velyka Berizka - 3 arrivals, probably cannon artillery; Nova Huta - 4 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Stara Huta - 2 attacks: 10 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Porokhon - 4 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar.)



Fortunately, there is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population - was specified in the OK "North".

russians fired 250 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region