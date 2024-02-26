russian army shells Sumy region: 68-year-old man killed

This afternoon, Russian occupation forces shelled the village of Ryzhivka in Sumy region with mortars. As a result of the Russian attack, a 68-year-old man was killed. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 26, 2024, at about 15:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired mortars at the village of Ryzhivka of the Bilopil territorial community.

As a result of the enemy's attack, a 68-year-old civilian man was wounded and died on the way to the hospital - law enforcement summarized.

russians attacked Nikopol district 9 times: a 70-year-old man was killed

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling. The materials of the criminal proceedings will be further transferred to the SBU.

Recall

In the Sumy region , a number of special restrictions are imposed in a 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside of settlements .

In particular, the JFO plans to ban the entry and stay of persons who are not involved in the construction of defense borders and various types of public works.