In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russian army shells Sumy region: 68-year-old man killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31741 views

russians shelled the village of Ryzhivka in Sumy region with mortars. As a result of the russian attack, a 68-year-old man was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital.

russian army shells Sumy region: 68-year-old man killed

This afternoon, Russian occupation forces shelled the village of Ryzhivka in Sumy region with mortars. As a result of the Russian attack, a 68-year-old man was killed. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 26, 2024, at about 15:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired mortars at the village of Ryzhivka of the Bilopil territorial community.

As a result of the enemy's attack, a 68-year-old civilian man was wounded and died on the way to the hospital

- law enforcement summarized.

russians attacked Nikopol district 9 times: a 70-year-old man was killed26.02.24, 19:20 • 31047 views

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling. The materials of the criminal proceedings will be further transferred to the SBU. 

Recall

In the Sumy region , a number of special restrictions are imposed in a 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside of settlements .

In particular, the JFO plans to ban the entry and stay of persons who are not involved in the construction of defense borders and various types of public works.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sums
