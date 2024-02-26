$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 40961 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 159812 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95030 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273658 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204045 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 238957 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253396 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159504 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372544 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians attacked Nikopol district 9 times: a 70-year-old man was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31047 views

On February 26, russian occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 9 times with drones and artillery. An elderly man was killed as a result of enemy attacks.

russians attacked Nikopol district 9 times: a 70-year-old man was killed

During the day, on February 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district 9 times with drones and artillery. A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports

Details 

A 70-year-old man was injured in Nikopol region today as a result of enemy shelling. He received shrapnel wounds and a head injury. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis

- Lysak said.

The shelling also damaged 10 private houses and a five-story building. An infrastructure facility and a social institution were damaged.

It also hit an outbuilding, a car, gas pipelines, and a power line.

In total, the enemy attacked the area 9 times. They used drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities

- the head of the OVA suggested.

Recall

Yesterday, February 25, the Russian military fired artillery and attacked Nikopol district with drones, killing one person .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
