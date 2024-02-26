russians attacked Nikopol district 9 times: a 70-year-old man was killed
Kyiv • UNN
On February 26, russian occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 9 times with drones and artillery. An elderly man was killed as a result of enemy attacks.
During the day, on February 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district 9 times with drones and artillery. A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
A 70-year-old man was injured in Nikopol region today as a result of enemy shelling. He received shrapnel wounds and a head injury. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis
The shelling also damaged 10 private houses and a five-story building. An infrastructure facility and a social institution were damaged.
It also hit an outbuilding, a car, gas pipelines, and a power line.
In total, the enemy attacked the area 9 times. They used drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities
Recall
Yesterday, February 25, the Russian military fired artillery and attacked Nikopol district with drones, killing one person .