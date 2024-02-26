russians attacked Nikopol district 9 times: a 70-year-old man was killed

During the day, on February 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district 9 times with drones and artillery. A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

A 70-year-old man was injured in Nikopol region today as a result of enemy shelling. He received shrapnel wounds and a head injury. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis - Lysak said.

The shelling also damaged 10 private houses and a five-story building. An infrastructure facility and a social institution were damaged.

It also hit an outbuilding, a car, gas pipelines, and a power line.

In total, the enemy attacked the area 9 times. They used drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities - the head of the OVA suggested.

Recall

Yesterday, February 25, the Russian military fired artillery and attacked Nikopol district with drones, killing one person .