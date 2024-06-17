Russian army shells 3 districts in Donetsk region: 10 people wounded
Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region, wounding 10 people and damaging residential buildings, industrial facilities and infrastructure.
Pokrovsk district. In Krasnohorivka 2 people were wounded. In Hirnyk of Kurakhove community, 2 five-story buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Selidove, 3 private houses, 2 industrial buildings, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
Kramatorsk district. Terny, Yampolivka and Torske were shelled in the Liman community. In Kostyantynivka, 4 private houses were damaged. In Nova Poltavka of Illinivska community, 7 people were wounded and 12 objects were damaged.
Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, a person was wounded and 3 houses were damaged; another 6 houses were damaged in Pivnichne. In Chasovoyarsk community, 4 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
In just 24 hours, Russians fired 4 times at localities in Donetsk region. 40 people, including 5 children, were evacuated from the front line.
According to the Ukrainian military, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1,080 personnel, 2 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 8 unmanned aerial vehicles.