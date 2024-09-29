Russian army shells 16 settlements in Donetsk region: three dead and 14 wounded, including a child, overnight

Russian troops attacked 16 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, September 28, killing three local residents. Another 14 people were injured, including a child. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops fired 2,849 times at the front line and residential areas. The enemy focused fire on 16 settlements. 71 civilian objects were damaged.

Russia dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module on Yasenove , killing 3 civilians and injuring one. 4 private houses, a shop, and cars were damaged.

The occupiers fired 5 missiles from S-300 systems at Dobropillia , wounding 9 people, including a child. A private house and 8 apartment buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building, a hotel, and a garage were destroyed.

Russian troops launched 7 UMPB D-30 SN bombs at Sloviansk , injuring a civilian and damaging critical infrastructure.

Artillery shelling injured a person in the village of Kostyantynopolske, and another in Petrivka.

In Siversk , a civilian was wounded by a drone strike and a car was damaged.

