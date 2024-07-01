Russian army hits a village in Kharkiv region with a missile in the morning: there are damages

On the morning of July 1, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Mokhnach, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. There were no casualties. The attack damaged at least four residential buildings, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, according to UNN.

On July 1, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Mokhnach in Chuhuiv district. The enemy missile hit the territory of a private household: at least four residential buildings were damaged - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to law enforcement, there were no casualties.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Eight people injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv are in hospitals: 8-month-old boy in satisfactory condition