NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russian army hits a village in Kharkiv region with a missile in the morning: there are damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18639 views

The Russian army launched a rocket attack on the village of Mokhnach in Kharkiv region in the morning, damaging at least four residential buildings, but causing no casualties.

Russian army hits a village in Kharkiv region with a missile in the morning: there are damages

On the morning of July 1, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Mokhnach, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. There were no casualties. The attack damaged at least four residential buildings, the Kharkiv  regional prosecutor's office reported, according to UNN

On July 1, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Mokhnach in Chuhuiv district. The enemy missile hit the territory of a private household: at least four residential buildings were damaged

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to law enforcement, there were no casualties.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Eight people injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv are in hospitals: 8-month-old boy in satisfactory condition01.07.24, 09:55 • 20098 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

