Russian army fired 4 times at Sumy region at night: 16 explosions recorded

At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

the Russian military shelled Krasnopilska, Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novhorodska communities. The enemy opened fire with mortars, artillery, and attacked with an FPV drone.

Krasnopilska community - an FPV drone attack (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska community - the enemy fired from mortars (10 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community - 3 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Addendum

Starting next week and until the end of martial law in Ukraine, additional restrictions on special regime are introduced in Sumy region.

