Russian army fired 4 times at Sumy region at night: 16 explosions recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army fired mortars, artillery, and a drone strike in three communities in Sumy region, causing 16 explosions.
At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
the Russian military shelled Krasnopilska, Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novhorodska communities. The enemy opened fire with mortars, artillery, and attacked with an FPV drone.
Krasnopilska community - an FPV drone attack (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (2 explosions).
Znob-Novhorodska community - the enemy fired from mortars (10 explosions).
Seredyna-Budska community - 3 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
Addendum
Starting next week and until the end of martial law in Ukraine, additional restrictions on special regime are introduced in Sumy region.
