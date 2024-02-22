Intense enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: 578 attacks in 24 hours

Zaporizhzhia region was under intense shelling by Russian troops over the past day - a total of 578 attacks, including 130 drone attacks, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Intense shelling over the day - the enemy made 578 attacks in 9 localities - Fedorov said on Telegram.

According to him, the occupiers carried out 130 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Malynivka, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka and 35 MLRS attacks on Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno. The Russian proxies also fired 6 aerial missiles at Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Robotyne.

407 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka, he added.

There were 22 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no reports of casualties.

