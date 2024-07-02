Russian army attacks Poltava region: no hits to civilian or industrial infrastructure - RMA

On July 2, Russian troops struck at Poltava region. No hits to civilian or industrial infrastructure were recorded, said RMA head Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

The Russian army continues to attack Poltava region. No hits to civilian or industrial infrastructure were recorded during the air raid today - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

He also emphasized once again that if an air raid is declared in the region, it is necessary to immediately and necessarily go to the shelter.

Earlier, Poltava reported hearing an explosion. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously reported a threat of ballistic missile use and warned Poltava of the danger.