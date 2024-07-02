Russian army attacks Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery

The enemy terrorized the Nikopol region until almost midnight. He attacked a dozen times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities were under attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged an industrial enterprise and a power line. The agricultural sector is also suffering from systematic enemy shelling, as a field of wheat caught fire again. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

In the evening, the aggressor attacked the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district with a UAV. A building that was not in use was damaged. A dry grass fire broke out. The flames were extinguished.

No one was killed or injured.

Russia's missile attack on Dnipro: number of wounded rises to 9, two more people are unresponsive