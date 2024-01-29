Russian and Tajik detained for attack on church in Istanbul

Two of the suspects in the armed attack on the Catholic Church in Istanbul are foreigners. One of them is a Russian. A total of 47 people have been detained as part of the investigation. This was announced on Monday night by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya, reports UNN.

Details

Immediately after the attack on the church, police launched a large-scale operation. On Sunday, 47 people were detained at 30 addresses. At 22:00, the suspects directly involved in the crime were detained. I want to inform you that they are foreigners: one is a citizen of Tajikistan, the other is a Russian. Presumably, these two foreigners are members of the Islamic State Erlikaya said at the briefing.

According to him, all detainees will be interrogated.

Context

An armed attack took place on Sunday afternoon, January 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sarıyer district of northern Istanbul during prayer. According to Erlikay, the two attackers were wearing masks and "participating" in the service.

According to Reuters, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

