Russian airstrike on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region: man and daughter killed, five wounded

An enemy air strike on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, killed a man and his 38-year-old daughter, and wounded five other people. According to preliminary data, the Russians hit the settlement with three unexploded ordnance. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on May 1, the Russian armed forces conducted air strikes in the center of Zolochiv village, Bohodukhiv district. A man and his 38-year-old daughter were killed. They were in the same car - , the OGP said in a statement.

It is also reported that five people are currently known to be wounded.

As a result of the enemy attack, administrative buildings and private houses were damaged. At least 20 cars were destroyed.

According to preliminary data, the Russians hit the settlement with three D30-SN UMPBs (unified interspecies planning munitions, 30 cm caliber).

Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

