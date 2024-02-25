$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40046 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 155379 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92846 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 328271 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 270072 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202904 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253215 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159319 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372506 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian agents were preparing to defeat Patriot system, detained while preparing drones for strikes - Malyuk

Kyiv

 • 33793 views

Malyuk cited the example of the detention of a group of young people from Chernihiv and Kyiv regions who were preparing to fire on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Russian agents were preparing to defeat Patriot system, detained while preparing drones for strikes - Malyuk

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk said that SBU officers managed to detain a group of young men who were preparing to fire on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system on the orders of Russia. He said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

Speaking about the number of detected agent networks, Malyuk cited the example of the detention of a group of young people from Chernihiv and Kyiv regions who were preparing to fire on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

"They were detained just before the mission, when they were already mounting the attack UAVs. Prior to that, they had taken appropriate operator courses at the request of the FSB," Malyuk said.

Last year, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to detect and detain 47 agent networks working for the enemy. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,000 traitors have been detained.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
