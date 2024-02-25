Russian agents were preparing to defeat Patriot system, detained while preparing drones for strikes - Malyuk

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk said that SBU officers managed to detain a group of young men who were preparing to fire on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system on the orders of Russia. He said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

Speaking about the number of detected agent networks, Malyuk cited the example of the detention of a group of young people from Chernihiv and Kyiv regions who were preparing to fire on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

"They were detained just before the mission, when they were already mounting the attack UAVs. Prior to that, they had taken appropriate operator courses at the request of the FSB," Malyuk said.

Recall

Last year, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to detect and detain 47 agent networks working for the enemy. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,000 traitors have been detained.