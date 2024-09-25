Russia would not be able to wage such a long war against Ukraine without China's help - Danish Prime Minister

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russia would not be able to wage such a long war against Ukraine without China's help - Danish Prime Minister

Russia would not be able to wage such a long war against Ukraine without China's help - Danish Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

Mette Frederiksen said that Russia would not have been able to wage war for more than 2.5 years without China's help. She called for political consequences for Beijing for supporting Russian aggression.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that Russia could not have waged a war for more than 2.5 years without China's help. Frederiksen said this in an interview with POLITICO, reports UNN.

Details

I don't think Russia could have waged a full-scale war for more than two and a half years without China's help. We cannot continue the situation where China is helping Russia in the war in Europe without consequences. They must be held accountable for their activities

- Frederiksen said.

Russia has a secret attack drone project in China - Reuters25.09.24, 17:18 • 16984 views

She noted that the consequences for Beijing should be political.

You cannot, on the one hand, allow Russia to attack another European country and continue as if nothing had happened. We tried to have good cooperation with all participants in the global market - with Russia, buying its gas and oil, building diplomatic, normal political relations. It didn't work, they attacked a European country. We tried to do the same with China - to have normal cooperation between partners in various aspects. We cannot afford to be naive. We cannot go back to the situation that was before the war in Ukraine, and the same applies to China now

 added Frederiksen.

Recall

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Ukraine's allies should stop hesitating and authorize strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons, because the most important red line that Putin crossed was the invasion of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
reutersReuters
denmarkDenmark
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising