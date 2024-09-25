Russia would not be able to wage such a long war against Ukraine without China's help - Danish Prime Minister

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that Russia could not have waged a war for more than 2.5 years without China's help. Frederiksen said this in an interview with POLITICO, reports UNN.

I don't think Russia could have waged a full-scale war for more than two and a half years without China's help. We cannot continue the situation where China is helping Russia in the war in Europe without consequences. They must be held accountable for their activities - Frederiksen said.

She noted that the consequences for Beijing should be political.

You cannot, on the one hand, allow Russia to attack another European country and continue as if nothing had happened. We tried to have good cooperation with all participants in the global market - with Russia, buying its gas and oil, building diplomatic, normal political relations. It didn't work, they attacked a European country. We tried to do the same with China - to have normal cooperation between partners in various aspects. We cannot afford to be naive. We cannot go back to the situation that was before the war in Ukraine, and the same applies to China now added Frederiksen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Ukraine's allies should stop hesitating and authorize strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons, because the most important red line that Putin crossed was the invasion of Ukraine.