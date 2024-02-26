Russia will continue to use energy as a weapon - British intelligence

British intelligence has tracked how Russia has used energy as a weapon since 2014 and concluded that it is very likely that Russia will continue to do so. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is clear that throughout the war with Ukraine, Russia has tried to use energy as a weapon. Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have caused power shortages across the country.

At the same time, on a global scale, Russian President Vladimir Putin used energy policy to destabilize international energy security.

By cutting gas flows to Europe, restricting pipeline exports and changing payment terms, Putin seeks to undermine European unity against Russia's illegal war, intelligence officials say.

The transformation of energy into a weapon is likely to remain a tool of persuasion, demonstrating the link between Russian security and energy policy. It is highly likely that Russia will continue to use energy as a weapon for global economic gains and political influence, demonstrating the link between its energy, security, political and military goals - British intelligence said.

