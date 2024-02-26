Russia will continue to use energy as a weapon - British intelligence

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40018 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 155261 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92791 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 328144 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269982 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253211 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159315 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372504 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 133229 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37625 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82172 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82313 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 155262 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 328144 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230566 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269982 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27290 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37726 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34225 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95176 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101847 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia will continue to use energy as a weapon - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28597 views

British intelligence has concluded that Russia is likely to continue to use energy as a weapon.

Russia will continue to use energy as a weapon - British intelligence

British intelligence has tracked how Russia  has used energy as a weapon since 2014 and concluded that it is very likely that Russia will continue to do so. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports

Details 

It is clear that throughout the war with Ukraine, Russia has tried to use energy as a weapon. Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have caused power shortages  across the country. 

At the same time, on a global scale, Russian President Vladimir Putin used energy policy to destabilize international energy security.

 By cutting gas flows to Europe, restricting pipeline exports and changing payment terms, Putin seeks to undermine European unity against Russia's illegal war, intelligence officials say. 

The transformation of energy into a weapon is likely to remain a tool of persuasion, demonstrating the link between Russian security and energy policy. It is highly likely that Russia will continue to use energy as a weapon for global economic gains and political influence, demonstrating the link between its energy, security, political and military goals

- British intelligence said. 

Ukraine will start construction of four nuclear reactors this year - Galushchenko25.01.24, 14:36 • 26029 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87