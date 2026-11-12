Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles

This afternoon, Russia struck a Naftogaz Group oil and gas facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles, causing serious destruction, UNN reports, citing Naftogaz.

As a result of the attack, the enterprise suffered serious destruction, and technological equipment was damaged. It is currently impossible to assess the consequences due to the security situation - the statement said.

According to the company, all employees were in shelters. There were no casualties.

This is another deliberate strike by Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter - Naftogaz summarized.

Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in Dnipropetrovsk region with jet-powered drones