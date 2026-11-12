Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles
Kyiv • UNN
The missile strike damaged the oil and gas facility and technological equipment. The employees were in a shelter; there were no casualties.
This afternoon, Russia struck a Naftogaz Group oil and gas facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles, causing serious destruction, UNN reports, citing Naftogaz.
As a result of the attack, the enterprise suffered serious destruction, and technological equipment was damaged. It is currently impossible to assess the consequences due to the security situation
According to the company, all employees were in shelters. There were no casualties.
This is another deliberate strike by Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter
Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in Dnipropetrovsk region with jet-powered drones11.11.26, 12:26 • 3136 views