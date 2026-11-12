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Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The missile strike damaged the oil and gas facility and technological equipment. The employees were in a shelter; there were no casualties.

Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles

This afternoon, Russia struck a Naftogaz Group oil and gas facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles, causing serious destruction, UNN reports, citing Naftogaz.

As a result of the attack, the enterprise suffered serious destruction, and technological equipment was damaged. It is currently impossible to assess the consequences due to the security situation 

- the statement said.

According to the company, all employees were in shelters. There were no casualties.

This is another deliberate strike by Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter 

- Naftogaz summarized.

Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in Dnipropetrovsk region with jet-powered drones11.11.26, 12:26 • 3136 views

Antonina Tumanova

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