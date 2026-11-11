Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in Dnipropetrovsk region with jet-powered drones

Photo: t.me/NaftogazUA

Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight. The equipment was substantially damaged. The Naftogaz Group reported this on November 11, UNN writes.

Overnight, Russian forces struck a Naftogaz Group facility in Dnipropetrovsk region with jet-powered drones. The attack caused a large-scale fire to break out on the company's premises. The shelling damaged equipment - the company reported.

"During the attack, employees were in shelters. None of the employees were injured. State Emergency Service rescuers promptly arrived at the scene. I thank them for their swift and professional work," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz Management Board.

The company's specialists are currently assessing the damage, as stated. The company is coordinating further action with the local authorities.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outages