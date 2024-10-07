Russian propaganda has spread a fake that the Defense Forces are using chemical weapons under the guise of smoke shells. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The Center said that propagandists are spreading information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly used Western chemical weapons under the guise of smoke shells in Suzha (Kursk region) in August, citing the words of the chief of the Russian Chemical Weapons Forces Kirillov.

This is a fake. First, Ukraine, as a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, strictly adheres to its obligations. Second, the Russian side has not provided any evidence to support its claims - said analysts at the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Analysts emphasized that it is the Russian military and Z-military commanders who periodically publish videos showing the use of chemical weapons near Ukrainian positions, which is a war crime and a violation of international law.

Recall

The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation denied the statement by the FSB about the detention of Ukrainian intelligence officers on the border with Lithuania. The report was called a propaganda provocation as part of Russia's information warfare.