russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: no casualties, damaged infrastructure and houses

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. There were no casualties, but an Infrastructure Facility, 5 houses, 3 outbuildings and a power line were damaged. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Last night, The Defenders of the sky destroyed 4 enemy shahids in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two of which were recorded in the Kryvyi Rih district and one each in the Dnipro region and in the Nikopol region.

In addition, yesterday and this morning the aggressor hit Nikopol. Consequently, enemy forces shelled the city with heavy artillery and Dragons.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

However, infrastructure facilities, 5 private houses, 3 outbuildings and a power line were damaged. Other consequences of these events are currently being clarified.

