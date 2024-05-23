Russia shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: a dormitory and critical infrastructure damaged

Russian troops attacked 11 localities in Donetsk region 2648 times yesterday, including an air strike on Pivnichne and artillery fire on Toretsk. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

11 settlements were under fire: the towns of Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, Pivnichne, and the villages of Hannivka, Novozhelanne, Novomykolaivka, and Uspenivka.

29 civilian objects were destroyed - 17 residential buildings, a shop, a dormitory, an administrative building, transport and critical infrastructure.

In Toretsk, a civilian was killed by artillery fire and a private house was damaged. Russians also conducted an air strike on Pivdenne, wounding three residents and damaging three houses.

In addition, the occupiers shelled Lyman five times - one person was injured, 5 private houses, a shop, an administrative building, two gas pipelines and a civilian car were damaged.

Also on the night of May 23, the enemy shelled the residential sector of Kostyantynivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. At least 4 private houses and two gas pipelines were damaged.

