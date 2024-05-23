Russia shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: a dormitory and critical infrastructure damaged

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21503 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92411 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142305 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147190 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172455 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164071 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148104 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48280 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67409 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108564 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 39016 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207509 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233494 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220555 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 21442 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19597 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25638 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108564 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112071 views
Russia shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: a dormitory and critical infrastructure damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56509 views

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled 11 localities in Donetsk region 2648 times, including an air strike on Pivdenne. A civilian was killed in Toretsk as a result of artillery shelling.

Russian troops attacked 11 localities in Donetsk region 2648 times  yesterday,  including an air strike on Pivnichne and artillery fire on Toretsk.  UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region. 

Details 

11 settlements were under fire: the towns of Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, Pivnichne, and the villages of Hannivka, Novozhelanne, Novomykolaivka, and Uspenivka.

29 civilian objects were destroyed -  17 residential buildings, a shop, a dormitory, an administrative building, transport and critical infrastructure. 

In Toretsk, a civilian was killed by artillery fire and a private house was damaged. Russians also conducted an air strike on Pivdenne, wounding three residents and damaging three houses.

In addition, the occupiers shelled Lyman five times - one person was injured, 5 private houses, a shop, an administrative building, two gas pipelines and a civilian car were damaged.

Also on the night of May 23, the enemy shelled the residential sector of Kostyantynivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. At least 4 private houses and two gas pipelines were damaged.

russian federation damaged houses and infrastructure in Kherson region, two people were injured23.05.24, 08:10 • 18725 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka

