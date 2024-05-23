russian federation damaged houses and infrastructure in Kherson region, two people were injured

In Kherson region, 5 houses, a cell tower, an industrial enterprise and a car were damaged as a result of russian aggression. Two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Over the past day, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Oleksandrivka, Olhivka, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Tyahyntsi, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Bourhunka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire in Kherson region.

In addition, the enemy fired a missile at the Vysokopil community and launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships in Beryslav and Kherson districts.

The occupants hit residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 5 private houses. A cell tower, an industrial enterprise and a private car were hit.

Unfortunately, two people were injured as a result of russian aggression.

Enemy army shells Kherson, explosions heard in coastal areas