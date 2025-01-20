Russia sends reinforcements to Pokrovske direction, suffering significant losses - Ukrainian Armed Forces officer

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105305 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104517 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112516 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 137970 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105088 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139987 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103915 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113543 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117048 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russia sends reinforcements to Pokrovske direction, suffering significant losses - Ukrainian Armed Forces officer

Russia sends reinforcements to Pokrovske direction, suffering significant losses - Ukrainian Armed Forces officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26370 views

Russian troops are intensifying their offensive in the Pokrovsk sector, redeploying additional units from other parts of the front. The daily losses of the occupiers in the area amount to up to 300 people, and the enemy avoids using armored vehicles.

The Russian army is redeploying additional forces to the Pokrovsk direction, withdrawing units from other parts of the front. The daily losses of the occupiers in the battles near Pokrovsk reach two hundred people.

This was reported on the air of “Suspilne. Studio” TV channel, an officer of the 59th separate infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsehotskyreported, according to UNN.

Details 

The enemy is breaking teeth on our defense. We know for sure that they are moving units from other directions. This thorn in his side, the city of Pokrovsk, remains a dream for Putin. We have no plans to surrender Pokrovsk, despite the proximity of the enemy

According to the officer, the Russian command does not spare infantry for continuous assaults near Pokrovsk, suffering catastrophic losses that reach about two hundred occupants daily.

The nature of the enemy's actions and his desire can be seen from the number of enemy “lying down” here. All the landings, all the basements that are possible are covered with the corpses of the enemy. The enemy is being destroyed by the hundreds, day and night, in this direction. At least two hundred every day, three hundred every night. Every day it reaches about these numbers

Russian forces hardly ever use armored vehicles. They use converted  passenger cars for movement, moving mostly at night or in fog.

They are now trying to move under the cover of night or in the fog. But the equipment helps us to see all their movements and then finish them off where they start to hide. They move in cars, on buggies, land in cars - Niva, Zhiguli

- Serhiy Tsehotskyi said. 

Recall 

There were 180 combat engagements in the frontline, including 88 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy also actively attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Toretsk sectors. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

