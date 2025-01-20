Russia sends reinforcements to Pokrovske direction, suffering significant losses - Ukrainian Armed Forces officer

The Russian army is redeploying additional forces to the Pokrovsk direction, withdrawing units from other parts of the front. The daily losses of the occupiers in the battles near Pokrovsk reach two hundred people.

This was reported on the air of “Suspilne. Studio” TV channel, an officer of the 59th separate infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsehotskyreported, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy is breaking teeth on our defense. We know for sure that they are moving units from other directions. This thorn in his side, the city of Pokrovsk, remains a dream for Putin. We have no plans to surrender Pokrovsk, despite the proximity of the enemy

According to the officer, the Russian command does not spare infantry for continuous assaults near Pokrovsk, suffering catastrophic losses that reach about two hundred occupants daily.

The nature of the enemy's actions and his desire can be seen from the number of enemy “lying down” here. All the landings, all the basements that are possible are covered with the corpses of the enemy. The enemy is being destroyed by the hundreds, day and night, in this direction. At least two hundred every day, three hundred every night. Every day it reaches about these numbers

Russian forces hardly ever use armored vehicles. They use converted passenger cars for movement, moving mostly at night or in fog.

They are now trying to move under the cover of night or in the fog. But the equipment helps us to see all their movements and then finish them off where they start to hide. They move in cars, on buggies, land in cars - Niva, Zhiguli - Serhiy Tsehotskyi said.

Recall

There were 180 combat engagements in the frontline, including 88 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy also actively attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Toretsk sectors.