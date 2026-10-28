Russia plans to export grain through a base in Abkhazia, where it previously wanted to hide ships carrying "Kalibr" missiles

Russia plans to use the port of Ochamchire in occupied Abkhazia to export grain and other agricultural products. Previously, the harbor was considered a possible shelter for Russian Black Sea Fleet ships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. Defense Express reports this, citing Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Russian logistics company Modern Way wants to organize the transshipment of agricultural products in containers in Ochamchire. Several Russian grain traders working with the Turkish market have reportedly already expressed interest in the proposal.

According to preliminary data, Turkish buyers are ready to accept such cargoes provided that grain quality control is organized directly at the port.

Russia is looking for new routes due to the threat of Ukrainian naval drones

In 2023–2024, the Russian command considered Ochamchire as an alternative base for Black Sea Fleet ships amid successful attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. In particular, the possible deployment of missile corvettes equipped with Kalibr missiles was discussed.

The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT

However, the harbor may now be used primarily for commercial transportation. As Defense Express analysts note, the search for alternative routes is linked to threats to Russian shipping in the Black Sea.

The Russians have already organized a coal transshipment terminal in Ochamchire, which, according to some reports, may have been under the control of the F

In the view of observers, Moscow's new plans may also indicate that Russia does not currently intend to transfer warships en masse from Novorossiysk to Ochamchire, but is instead trying to preserve export routes amid the constant threat of Ukrainian strikes.

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