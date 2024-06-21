Russia may take part in the Second World Summit on the “grain agreement”format

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92273 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120908 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189919 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234171 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143634 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369332 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149657 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197942 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92273 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87127 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104853 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101112 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120908 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1604 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4844 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11930 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13557 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17519 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia may take part in the Second World Summit on the “grain agreement”format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19200 views

Russia may take part in the Second World Summit in the format of a "grain agreement" with the assistance of Turkey and the UN. At the same time, Ukraine does not want direct contacts with Russia because of its crimes and strategic goals to destroy the Ukrainian state.

Russia may take part in the Second World Summit on the “grain agreement”format

Kiev is not interested in direct contacts with Russia, and Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit can be considered in a format similar to the Black Sea grain initiative. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

We have a very successful experience of negotiations on the Black Sea grain initiative, when Ukraine negotiated with Turkey and the UN, and Turkey and the UN negotiated with Russia.And the agreement looked like a document signed between Turkey, the UN and Ukraine, as well as Turkey, the UN and Russia – this is how the agreement was put together

Kuleba noted.

However, according to Kuleba, Ukraine "has no desire" for direct contacts with Russia because of its numerous crimes and Moscow's strategic goal to destroy the Ukrainian state.

"That is why the final victory should be that a reality will be created in which Russia will not be able to repeat the attack on Ukraine," Kuleba said.

recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The diplomats discussed providing greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense and strengthening security for the entire region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
United Nations
Black Sea
Turkey
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31