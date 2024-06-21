Russia may take part in the Second World Summit on the “grain agreement”format

Kiev is not interested in direct contacts with Russia, and Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit can be considered in a format similar to the Black Sea grain initiative. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

We have a very successful experience of negotiations on the Black Sea grain initiative, when Ukraine negotiated with Turkey and the UN, and Turkey and the UN negotiated with Russia.And the agreement looked like a document signed between Turkey, the UN and Ukraine, as well as Turkey, the UN and Russia – this is how the agreement was put together Kuleba noted.

However, according to Kuleba, Ukraine "has no desire" for direct contacts with Russia because of its numerous crimes and Moscow's strategic goal to destroy the Ukrainian state.

"That is why the final victory should be that a reality will be created in which Russia will not be able to repeat the attack on Ukraine," Kuleba said.

recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The diplomats discussed providing greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense and strengthening security for the entire region.