Russia launched 72 drones in Ukraine, 50 of them were shot down

On the night of January 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 72 drones, of which 50 were destroyed, 9 were lost and one more was in the air, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, UNN writes.

On the night of January 26, 2025 (from 19.00 on January 25), the enemy attacked with 72 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions of: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation. As of 09:00, 50 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipro and Khmelnytsky regions - the statement said.

It is noted that 9 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences), and another UAV is in the air.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

