Russia is spreading fake news about the strike on the railway station in Dnipro, where 14 people were killed — the Center for Countering Disinformation

russia is spreading propaganda about a "Ukrainian provocation" through resources under the country's control in order to justify its terrorist strike on Dnipro on October 29, which killed 14 people. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

russia launched a large-scale information operation in an attempt to justify the terrorist drone strike on the railway station in Dnipro, which killed 14 people. Resources controlled by russia are spreading the fake claim that the station was allegedly damaged as a result of the "operation of Ukrainian air defense," and are also promoting conspiracy theories about a "deliberate provocation by the Kyiv regime - the post says.

According to the CCD, Russian sources initially openly reported that a drone had hit a railway platform, but later began adapting their posts to fit versions about the "operation of air defense" or a "Ukrainian provocation."

This sharp change in rhetoric indicates a coordinated information campaign by the enemy. russia is once again attempting to evade responsibility for a war crime and bloody terror against Ukraine's civilian population - the post says.

We remind you

the russian federation is obstructing the dissemination of truthful information in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by banning satellite equipment and controlling Telegram channels. This creates an information "bubble" and censors information not controlled by the kremlin.