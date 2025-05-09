russia is redeploying air defense from the Far East due to losses from strikes and masking it with models - CCD NSC

Due to strikes on air defense, russia is moving additional such installations from the Far East to the European part of the Russian Federation, disguising it with models, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Russia has losses of air defense as a result of strikes, which is why they are pulling them from the Far East and trying to disguise it with models - Kovalenko said.

Kovalenko pointed out that Japanese OSINTers discovered that Russia had replaced part of the S-400 and S-300 air defense launchers in the Far East with mock-ups.

"I note that according to available information, Russia has indeed moved part of the air defense from the Far East closer to the European part of Russia, namely: to the port of Ust-Luga, the Engels, Savasleika airfields, and to the Moscow region," the head of the Central Election Commission of the National Security and Defense Council noted.

Earlier, according to his data, Russia kept approximately 24 S-400 launchers and 12 S-300 launchers in the Far East. "Now their number there has decreased," Kovalenko said.

