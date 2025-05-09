russia is redeploying air defense from the Far East due to losses from strikes and masking it with models - CCD NSC

$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 5744 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 12080 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 136899 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 150070 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 85407 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

russia is redeploying air defense from the Far East due to losses from strikes and masking it with models - CCD NSC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

russia is moving air defense systems from the Far East to the European part, replacing them with models. Previously, there were 24 S-400 and 12 S-300 systems there, but their number has decreased.

russia is redeploying air defense from the Far East due to losses from strikes and masking it with models - CCD NSC
Andriy Kovalenko @ Instagram

Due to strikes on air defense, russia is moving additional such installations from the Far East to the European part of the Russian Federation, disguising it with models, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Russia has losses of air defense as a result of strikes, which is why they are pulling them from the Far East and trying to disguise it with models

- Kovalenko said.

Kovalenko pointed out that Japanese OSINTers discovered that Russia had replaced part of the S-400 and S-300 air defense launchers in the Far East with mock-ups.

"I note that according to available information, Russia has indeed moved part of the air defense from the Far East closer to the European part of Russia, namely: to the port of Ust-Luga, the Engels, Savasleika airfields, and to the Moscow region," the head of the Central Election Commission of the National Security and Defense Council noted.

Earlier, according to his data, Russia kept approximately 24 S-400 launchers and 12 S-300 launchers in the Far East. "Now their number there has decreased," Kovalenko said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system
