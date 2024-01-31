Russia increases the number of assaults from time to time: Humeniuk on the situation near Krynky in Kherson region

From time to time, the Russian occupiers increase the number of assaults near the village of Krynky and try to knock out the Defense Forces from the bridgehead, which is secured behind them on the left bank of the Kherson region. The spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk informed the UNN journalist about this.

"From time to time, they increase the number of assaults, attempts to carry out assault actions. They really try to knock out the Defense Forces from the bridgehead, which is secured behind us on the left bank. But this is a very unstable indicator," - Humeniuk said in response to a question about the situation near the village of Krynki, whether the Russians continue their attacks.

Humenyuk noted that on one day there is one assault, on another day - six.

"They have made eight such attempts in the past day (January 29 - ed.), but each time they fail, lose and are forced to return to their positions. The line of no return that they have formed from their own armored vehicles is now like a conditional line beyond which the command does not allow them to take with them armored vehicles to support assault groups. That's why infantry assaults are taking place," Humeniuk said.

