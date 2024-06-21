Russia holds four launch vehicles in the Black and Azov seas, with a total salvo of up to 28 calibers

In the Black and Azov seas, Russia holds four launch vehicles, the total salvo of which is up to 28 "calibers". This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

"There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is the carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. There are 8 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles the message says.

Also in the Mediterranean Sea there is 1 enemy ship, which is the carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

