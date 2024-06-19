Russia keeps up to 20 "Kalibr" missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Southern Defense Forces

Russia has three carrier ships carrying up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black and Azov Seas, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"There are 2 ships of the enemy fleet on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is an underwater missile carrier equipped with up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. There are 8 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, including 2 surface missile launchers, which can be equipped with up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Vostok Air Command reported as of the morning of June 19 that a Kalibr cruise missile was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

"As of 08:00 on June 19, 2024, a Kalibr cruise missile was shot down in the area of responsibility of the Vostok Air Command in the Dnipro region," the Vostok Air Command said on Facebook.