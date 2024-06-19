Russia keeps up to 20 "Kalibr" missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Southern Defense Forces

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15075 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 142764 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140668 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154345 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208079 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244276 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151280 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370745 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183191 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149952 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 142765 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 121711 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140668 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 134209 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154346 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11378 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12667 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16814 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18042 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32257 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russia keeps up to 20 "Kalibr" missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16732 views

Three enemy missile-carrying ships are in the Black and Azov Seas, and a Kalibr cruise missile was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Russia keeps up to 20 "Kalibr" missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Southern Defense Forces

Russia has three carrier ships carrying up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black and Azov Seas, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"There are 2 ships of the enemy fleet on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is an underwater missile carrier equipped with up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. There are 8 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, including 2 surface missile launchers, which can be equipped with up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Vostok Air Command reported as of the morning of June 19 that a Kalibr cruise missile was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region.  

"As of 08:00 on June 19, 2024, a Kalibr cruise missile was shot down in the area of responsibility of the Vostok Air Command in the Dnipro region," the Vostok Air Command said on Facebook.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91