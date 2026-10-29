Russia has around 140 Su-34 aircraft of various modifications — DIU

The Russian Aerospace Forces have approximately 140 Su-34 fighter-bombers of various modifications in service, which are the main carriers of glide bombs and precision-guided missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine’s frontline regions. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, reports UNN.

Details

Su-34 fighter-bombers are one of the key components of the aggressor state Russia’s strike aviation in the war against Ukraine. Their use as carriers of guided aerial bombs has enabled the occupation army to expand its ability to strike ground targets, particularly in areas of active hostilities and frontline settlements - the HUR stated.

The intelligence agency notes that, despite significant combat losses, Russia continues to produce and modernize Su-34s, attempting to maintain the size of its aircraft fleet and preserve the intensity of its missile and bomb strikes.

At the same time, the ability to further expand this capability depends on production capacity, the availability of technological components, and the ability of Russia’s defence industry to compensate for losses.

As of October 22, 2026, approximately 140 Su-34 fighter-bombers of various modifications, including modernized Su-34Ms (Su-34NVOs), are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces - the HUR noted.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 43 aircraft of this type destroyed, while another seven have been damaged.

Such losses are quite substantial for the aggressor’s aircraft fleet, whose restoration requires a lengthy production cycle, significant financial resources, and specialized industrial cooperation. For comparison, the number of destroyed Su-34s is equivalent to approximately 2.5–3 years of their production at estimated capacities of 14–18 aircraft annually - the HUR emphasized.

During Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the role of the Su-34 in the aggressor’s strike aviation has undergone a significant transformation. At the initial stage of the invasion, these aircraft were primarily used to bomb ground targets with unguided aerial bombs, including FAB-250, FAB-500 M-62, and BetAB-500 concrete-piercing bombs.

The use of such weapons required approaching the targets, which increased the aircraft’s vulnerability to Ukrainian air defence systems.

At the same time, Su-34s began to be used as carriers of Kh-31 and Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, as well as, in some cases, Kh-35U anti-ship missiles to strike ground targets.

We remind you

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed four Russian Su-34 bombers, while two more were damaged on the territory of Borysoglebsk airfield. This aircraft is a deeply modernized version of the basic frontline Su-34 bomber, which Russia began serial production of in 2020. Thanks to its new hardpoints, the aircraft is the main carrier of glide bombs and precision-guided missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine’s frontline regions.