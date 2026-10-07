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Russia destroyed another warehouse belonging to the "Knyholav" publishing house: tens of thousands of books were likely lost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A Russian strike on Podil destroyed the "Knyholav" warehouse and tens of thousands of books. The publishing house warns of order delays.

Russia destroyed another warehouse belonging to the "Knyholav" publishing house: tens of thousands of books were likely lost

As a result of another terrorist attack by Russia, the new warehouse of the Knyholav publishing house was destroyed. The publishing house said that the losses are currently being assessed and that there may be delays in sending orders, UNN reports. 

On the night of October 7, Russia launched another terrorist missile strike. The attack destroyed warehouse premises in Podil. Our new warehouse, where Knyholav's books were stored — books we had restored after the first strike in July — was unfortunately also severely damaged 

- said Svitlana Paveletska, co-founder of the Knyholav publishing house.

The publishing house said that it is currently unable to fully assess the extent of the losses or calculate the number of books that were destroyed or can no longer be restored, noting only that tens of thousands of books were lost.

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We will be able to assess the final losses only after we have full access to the warehouse and can carefully evaluate the condition of all the books. The most important thing is that all our colleagues are alive and unharmed. This is a significant blow for us. These are books that we created, printed, and prepared for you. New releases that we managed to receive over these two months, reprints of the books that Russia destroyed in July at our previous warehouse, which we had been waiting to restore together with you 

- Paveletska added. 

The publishing house also added that damage to the warehouse may cause delays in sending orders.

We need time to assess the damage, check the availability of the books, and establish our further operations. We will gradually send you all the books that survived 

- the publishing house said. 

We remind you 

As a result of another terrorist attack by Russia, the warehouse of the Knyholav publishing house was destroyed, and approximately 250,000 books were lost. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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