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Su-34

Russia confirmed the deaths of two Su-30 pilots after the October 21 flight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The "Russian Knights" aerobatic team reported the deaths of two Su-30 pilots. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the crew had ejected.

Russia confirmed the deaths of two Su-30 pilots after the October 21 flight

Russia reported the deaths of two Su-30 pilots during a flight on October 21. At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that their lives were not in danger. The pilots’ deaths were reported by the “Russian Knights” aerobatic team, UNN reports.

Details

The deceased were Colonel Oleh Yerofeyev and Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Kochetov. The causes of death are currently unknown, but the aerobatic team stated that both “set off on their final flight, accomplishing their final feat.”

The profession of a military pilot is associated with high risks and requires daily courage. Every flight—whether carrying out a mission of national importance or flying for the purpose of training and improving flight skills—remains a responsible and dangerous undertaking

 —the post says.

Context

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the loss of a Su-30 aircraft on October 21 during a training flight in the Kaliningrad region. However, it added that the crew had allegedly ejected and that their lives were not in danger.

We would like to remind you

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces have approximately 140 Su-34 fighter-bombers of various modifications in service, which are the main carriers of KAB guided aerial bombs and precision-guided missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine’s frontline regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Kaliningrad Oblast
Sukhoi Su-30
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The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine