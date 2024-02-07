The russians are firing between 1,500 and 2,500 shells and missiles daily in the direction of the war-torn Donetsk region of Ukraine. russian attacks are targeting critical infrastructure, aiming to make it harder for people to stay in the region during the winter.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Donetsk region has seen many fierce and protracted battles of war.

Every day, russia conducts between 1,500 and 2,500 attacks on the territory of Donetsk region, directing its forces to destroy critical infrastructure.

The purpose of such terrorist acts is to make it difficult for people to live in the region.

Recently, the Kurakhovo power plant, one of the few sources of electricity in the region, was forced to shut down due to russian shelling.

The city of Avdiyivka, where the shelling has reduced the number of civilians to less than 1,000, has virtually disappeared.

The latest incident of shelling in the frontline city of New York confirmed the terrorist nature of russia's warfare, as the enemy shelling began at the time of rescue operations by the Ukrainian side.

