russia conducts 1500 to 2500 attacks on the territory of Donetsk region every day

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 84512 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121077 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124915 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166401 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269935 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177146 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166904 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148644 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239571 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102440 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 79429 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 53659 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 50013 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 61925 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224888 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236352 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121090 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101342 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118144 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118723 views
russia conducts 1500 to 2500 attacks on the territory of Donetsk region every day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29646 views

russia fires 1,500 to 2,500 shells daily in Donetsk region, targeting critical infrastructure to make life more difficult for locals as winter approaches.

The russians are firing between 1,500 and 2,500 shells and missiles daily in the direction of the war-torn Donetsk region of Ukraine. russian attacks are targeting critical infrastructure, aiming to make it harder for people to stay in the region during the winter.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Donetsk region has seen many fierce and protracted battles of war.

Every day, russia conducts between 1,500 and 2,500 attacks on the territory of Donetsk region, directing its forces to destroy critical infrastructure.

The purpose of such terrorist acts is to make it difficult for people to live in the region.

Recently, the Kurakhovo power plant, one of the few sources of electricity in the region, was forced to shut down due to russian shelling.

The city of Avdiyivka, where the shelling has reduced the number of civilians to less than 1,000, has virtually disappeared.

Add

The latest incident of shelling in the frontline city of New York confirmed the terrorist nature of russia's warfare, as the enemy shelling began at the time of rescue operations by the Ukrainian side.

In Donetsk region, 74 settlements on the frontline are completely de-energised, it is difficult to repair them due to the aggressor's actions - Filashkin06.02.24, 17:21 • 24055 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
reutersReuters
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

