Russia sharply condemned the arrest warrant for former Cuban President Raúl Castro, issued in the U.S. state of Florida. The 95-year-old politician is accused of involvement in the deaths of four Americans following the downing of civilian aircraft in 1996. BNS reports this, citing statements from the U.S. and Russian sides, writes UNN.

Details

The events in question took place on February 24, 1996, when the Cuban military shot down two aircraft belonging to the Brothers to the Rescue organization. It assisted Cubans who were trying to reach Florida by sea.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said that Castro personally ordered the destruction of the aircraft and stressed the need to hold him accountable.

Raúl Castro cold-bloodedly ordered the killing of four Floridians, and Florida will never stop demanding accountability for this communist conspiracy – the prosecutor said.

Moscow called the accusations fabricated

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected the accusations against Castro, calling the warrant politically motivated. Moscow declared its “unwavering solidarity” with the Cuban leadership.

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Russia’s Foreign Ministry also called the prosecution of Castro revenge by anti-Cuban political forces in Miami. Meanwhile, Cuba’s incumbent president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said that the U.S. accusations had no legal basis.

The warrant was issued amid mounting pressure from Donald Trump’s administration on Cuba. Earlier, in May, federal charges had already been brought against Raúl Castro in the United States in connection with the same 1996 incident.

A U.S. court has issued an arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro — media