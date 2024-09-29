Russia attacks munitions arsenal where part of Iranian ballistics was stored - CPD

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, an ammunition arsenal of the main missile and artillery armament department of the Russian Ministry of Defense was attacked. Some Iranian ballistic missiles and launchers were stored there. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Kotluban, Volgograd region. The ammunition arsenal of the main missile and artillery armament department of the Russian Ministry of Defense was attacked. Some Iranian ballistic missiles were stored there, as well as launchers for them - Kovalenko wrote.

Addendum

Earlier, Russian telegram channels reported that explosions were heard near a military camp in Yeysk, Krasnodar region . Explosions were also heard in Tsimlyansk, Volgodonsk, and Samara in Rostov region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the regions of the federation allegedly attacked 125 Ukrainian UAVs on Sunday night.