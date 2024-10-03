Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: three people are wounded

On Thursday, October 3, Russian troops attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. Three people were injured in the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lysak, in Nikopol district, the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrovska communities suffered. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery. He dropped ammunition from a UAV.

Three people were injured, there is damage in the private sector - says the head of the RMA.

In addition, the enemy also attacked Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih. The Russian army also used a drone to hit it. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The occupiers also attacked the Velykomykhailivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district. Dry grass caught fire there, but the fire was extinguished.

Russians shelled Nikopol district, causing fire and damage