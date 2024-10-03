Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: three people are wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kyiv

Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnyk districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attacks with drones and artillery injured three people and damaged private homes.

 On Thursday, October 3, Russian troops attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. Three people were injured in the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Lysak, in Nikopol district, the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrovska communities suffered. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery. He dropped ammunition from a UAV.

Three people were injured, there is damage in the private sector 

- says the head of the RMA. 

In addition, the enemy also attacked Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih. The Russian army also used a drone to hit it. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The occupiers also attacked the Velykomykhailivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district. Dry grass caught fire there, but the fire was extinguished.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

