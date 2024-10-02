Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 “Shaheds” at night: 11 downed, four returned to Russia, 10 lost due to electronic warfare measures

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 32 Shahed drones. The defense forces shot down 11 drones, 4 returned to Russia, and 10 were lost due to electronic warfare measures in the northern and central regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

On the night of October 2, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation). As a result of an air battle, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 11 attack UAVs in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions - the Air Force reported on social media.

Four enemy drones reportedly left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia.

"As a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, 10 attack UAVs were lost in the northern and central regions, the information is being clarified," the Armed Forces noted.

