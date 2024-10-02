Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 “Shaheds” at night: 11 downed, four returned to Russia, 10 lost due to electronic warfare measures

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105443 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170109 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139542 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144078 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139385 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173979 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101467 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111267 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113381 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57711 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64136 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170109 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183558 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201329 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190212 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142589 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142556 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155450 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 “Shaheds” at night: 11 downed, four returned to Russia, 10 lost due to electronic warfare measures

Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 "Shaheds" at night: 11 downed, four returned to Russia, 10 lost due to electronic warfare measures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16817 views

On the night of October 2, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed drones. The defense forces shot down 11 UAVs, 4 returned to Russia, and 10 were lost due to electronic warfare measures in the northern and central regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 32 Shahed drones. The defense forces shot down 11 drones, 4 returned to Russia, and 10 were lost due to electronic warfare measures in the northern and central regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

On the night of October 2, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation). As a result of an air battle, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 11 attack UAVs in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions

- the Air Force reported on social media.

Four enemy drones reportedly left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia.

"As a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, 10 attack UAVs were lost in the northern and central regions, the information is being clarified," the Armed Forces noted.

Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner02.10.24, 09:32 • 18832 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
ukraineUkraine

