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Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: three people were killed and another 25 were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Russia attacked Kharkiv with at least three guided aerial bombs and a drone. Three people were killed, 25 were injured, and houses and a gas station were damaged.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: three people were killed and another 25 were injured

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs; warehouses are on fire and residential buildings have been damaged. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, three people were killed and another 25 injured in the attack, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with at least three guided aerial bombs — hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi district... There are casualties, warehouse facilities are on fire, and residential buildings have been damaged. There may be people under the rubble of the residential building that came under fire 

- Terekhov reported. 
Aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv. Photo: social media

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, as of now, 25 people are known to have been injured and three killed.

In addition, according to Terekhov, the enemy also struck a gas station in the Kyivskyi district with a combat drone.

The State Emergency Service showed footage of the aftermath of the overnight attack on Kharkiv, where one person was killed and fires broke out05.10.26, 07:39 • 4534 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv