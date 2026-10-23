russia announced a "silence regime" in the occupied Oleshky on October 27

Valery Gerasimov

Russia has announced a "ceasefire" regime in the area of occupied Oleshky to carry out a "humanitarian operation." It will begin on the night of October 27. This was announced by Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

The silence regime in the Kherson direction will be introduced from 04:00 Moscow time on October 27. The Russian Armed Forces will organize engineering reconnaissance and ensure the safe movement of a humanitarian convoy to the settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson region - Gerasimov noted.

It should be added

Earlier, the United States announced an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a local ceasefire in occupied Oleshky.

As reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a "silence regime" in Oleshky, which will mark the beginning of an operation to rescue Ukrainians trapped in the occupied city.