"Rukavichka" in Romanian: in one of the counties of Romania, 7 thousand Ukrainians were registered in one house

In the Uman District of Botoshani, which is located near the border with Ukraine, a house was found in which seven thousand Ukrainians fictitiously lived. For registration, Ukrainians were charged 50 euros, so that in this way Ukrainians could get confirmation of the address in order to continue applying for Romanian citizenship. This is reported by the Romanian Edition Monitorul, reports UNN.

According to the newspaper, Aurel Chubotariu, a resident of the Virfu-Kimpului commune in Botoshani County, which is located near the border with Ukraine, claims that the deal with the mass registration of Ukrainians in his area began in 2018.

According to Chubotariu, the story lasted for many years, during which thousands of Ukrainians were fictitiously settled in households in Warfu-Kimpului.

At the request of a friend who lives in Ukraine, I started placing people on my living space to apply for Romanian citizenship. I worked like this for a year or so. It was 50 euros per person. I was getting money, yes I was getting money Chubotariu said.

The man notes that later Georgina Kozmyuk, an official from the city of Buchech, an employee of the state service for Population Registration of the city of Buchech, joined the scheme and said that if he wants to continue working, he must receive money from her, sign documents for the reception of citizens.

Komziuk began to give her husband 2 thousand euros at a time, and for this it was necessary to sign an average of 40 papers, that is, 40 applications. These people never lived there, just came for formalities and left. And everyone registered at the same address - - writes the publication.

The man noted that he decided to open his own business and pay taxes to the state, however, it turned out that in his house, according to "documents", people were registered for whom he did not sign and they appeared while he was being treated. According to him, the signatures were put by Komziuk herself.

After the woman took over everything, she continued to sign my name. I have proof. I was hospitalized from Targu Mures to Bucharest, but the documents were signed in my name, and people were put up in housing - says the man.

Then the man decided, together with his neighbor Petra Alemnaritsa, who also had about 300 people registered in the house without his knowledge, to contact the competent authorities. However, investigators said that the case is being closed, and dissatisfied businessmen began protests in front of the mayor's office in Virfu-Kimpului and even claim that they went on a hunger strike.

They claim that they want to draw the attention of the authorities to the investigation of their case, which, in their opinion, was conducted superficially - adds the publication.

At the same time, Komziuk, whom the protesters accuse of a deal with the mass registration of Ukrainians, categorically denies her involvement.

The case was closed because there was no evidence. Applications were reviewed by the Romanian Anti-Corruption Directorate General in 2023. A total of 41 applications, they analyzed Mr. Chubotariu's handwriting, his signature-and the case was closed Kozmyuk says.

It is also noted that such a transaction led to an increase in the population of Botoshani County. Thus, the number of residents of the commune of Virfu-Kimpului increased from 3,420 in 2011 to at least 7,077 in 2021. And in the village of Repichen, the population increased from 1,917 people in 2011 to 3,794 in 2021.

Representatives of the city council confirm that they have more Ukrainian "brothers", but assure that they have nothing to do with this - adds the publication.

