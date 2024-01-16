Romanian government reaches agreement with protesting farmers blocking the border with Ukraine - media

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Romanian government reaches agreement with protesting farmers blocking the border with Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29551 views

The Romanian Ministry of Agriculture has reached an agreement with protesting farmers blocking the border with Ukraine, meeting 13 demands. However, the protests may continue as further negotiations are needed.

On Monday, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of large agricultural organizations reached an agreement that satisfies a number of demands of protesting farmers blocking the border with Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Euractiv, UNN writes.

Details

According to the newspaper, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said that the agreement covers 13 farmers' demands. However, discussions will continue to find a compromise on the remaining demands.

The government pledged to fully subsidize all agricultural excise taxes by 2026 and to promptly introduce rules for subsidizing interest-bearing loans.

According to one of the farmers' representatives at the talks, Marius Miku, the agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protest, as upcoming negotiations with the carriers, which are scheduled to last until Thursday, may affect its duration.

Miku noted  that it is important that the Romanian government grant permission to deviate from the rules of mandatory crop rotation and the threshold of 4% of uncultivated land in each farm by January 31.

In addition, the government approved requests for compensation for losses caused by imports from Ukraine. The measures include separate labeling for grain and other goods and electronic control of seals using GPS at the port of Constanta.

Barbu also denied the information that Romania demanded to impose taxes on grain imports from Ukraine.

Addendum

On Monday, the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture reported that a number of eastern European Union states are demanding that the EU impose import duties on Ukrainian grain, citing "unfair competition." 

Recall

Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic at the Siret and Vicova de Sus checkpoints on the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

