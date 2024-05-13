Romanian Defense Minister hesitates on the idea of transferring Patriot system to Ukraine

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has serious reservations about the idea of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which Bucharest has. This was stated by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolac during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.

Details

Csolaku said that he has not yet discussed the possibility of providing Ukraine with Patriot with President Klaus Johannis. However, he has already discussed it with the head of the Ministry of Defense, who is not very favorable to this idea.

The Minister of Defense is very reluctant to give away this system, one of the systems that can be transferred to Ukraine - Cholaku noted .

Yevlash: Ukraine needs not only Patriot, but also medium and short-range systems

At the same time, he emphasized that such decisions in the country are made by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) together with the president.

I firmly believe that we will make the wisest decision regarding Romania, above all, a good one - The Romanian Prime Minister emphasized."

Context

After meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that his country would consider sending one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Romania has one Patriot system already in operation and three more in the process of being installed. According to him, it may consider transferring one of these systems to Ukraine.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at a military training ground in Lithuania, said that it is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is provided with more air defense systems, in particular, Patriot, from its existing stocks.

The Pentagon called on partners to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine