Romanian Defense Minister hesitates on the idea of transferring Patriot system to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78809 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106837 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149725 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153831 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250165 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174113 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165377 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34251 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43743 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62137 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56162 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250165 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237623 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224436 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78802 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113772 views
Romanian Defense Minister hesitates on the idea of transferring Patriot system to Ukraine

Romanian Defense Minister hesitates on the idea of transferring Patriot system to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23041 views

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolac said that Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has serious reservations about the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, despite Bucharest's statements about the possibility of providing Kyiv with one of its systems.

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has serious reservations about the idea of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which Bucharest has. This was stated by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolac during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.

Details 

Csolaku said that he has not yet discussed the possibility of providing Ukraine with Patriot with President Klaus Johannis. However, he has already discussed it with the head of the Ministry of Defense, who is not very favorable to this idea.

The Minister of Defense is very reluctant to give away this system, one of the systems that can be transferred to Ukraine

- Cholaku noted .

Yevlash: Ukraine needs not only Patriot, but also medium and short-range systems26.04.24, 10:06 • 15180 views

At the same time, he emphasized that such decisions in the country are made by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) together with the president. 

I firmly believe that we will make the wisest decision regarding Romania, above all, a good one

- The Romanian Prime Minister emphasized." 

Context 

After meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that his country would consider sending one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Romania has one Patriot system already in operation and three more in the process of being installed. According to him, it may consider transferring one of these systems to Ukraine.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at a military training ground in Lithuania, said that it is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is provided with more air defense systems, in particular, Patriot, from its existing stocks.

The Pentagon called on partners to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine 01.05.24, 00:39 • 103802 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

