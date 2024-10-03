Romanian air defense system Patriot arrives in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Romania's Patriot missile defense system has successfully arrived in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy thanked Romania and emphasized the importance of joint efforts in the fight against Russian terror.
Recently, the Patriot missile defense system, which Romania promised to transfer to Ukraine, arrived in Ukraine. This was reported byRadio Libertyand UNN.
Details
The publication asked the Romanian Ministry of Defense for a comment, which confirmed that the transferred Patriot system had successfully arrived in Ukraine.
We confirm that the Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine
In addition, the night before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted that Ukraine had received another air defense system.
NATO intensifies monitoring of Romanian airspace30.09.24, 20:43 • 19747 views
I thank every country that helps us with air defense. I am especially grateful to Romania for Patriot systems. Together, we can achieve even greater effectiveness - we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shahids and missiles
Recall
Earlier last month , Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a law on the transfer of one of his country's Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.