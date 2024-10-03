ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Romanian air defense system Patriot arrives in Ukraine

Romanian air defense system Patriot arrives in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Romania's Patriot missile defense system has successfully arrived in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy thanked Romania and emphasized the importance of joint efforts in the fight against Russian terror.

Recently, the Patriot missile defense system, which Romania promised to transfer to Ukraine, arrived in Ukraine. This was reported byRadio Libertyand UNN.

Details

The publication asked the Romanian Ministry of Defense for a comment, which confirmed that the transferred Patriot system had successfully arrived in Ukraine.

We confirm that the Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine

- Romanian Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu told Radio Liberty on October 3

In addition, the night before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted that Ukraine had received another air defense system. 

NATO intensifies monitoring of Romanian airspace30.09.24, 20:43 • 19747 views

I thank every country that helps us with air defense. I am especially grateful to Romania for Patriot systems. Together, we can achieve even greater effectiveness - we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shahids and missiles

- wrote Vladimir Zelensky in X.

Recall

Earlier last month , Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a law on the transfer of one of his country's Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

