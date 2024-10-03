Romania wants to restrict imports of eggs and poultry meat from Ukraine

Romanian Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu said that Romania, following Bulgaria, wants to restrict imports of eggs and poultry meat from Ukraine. This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture, UNN reports.

"There is a need for the European Commission to intervene in the matter of Ukrainian imports of eggs and poultry meat, given that our farmers are subject to certain conditions for poultry farming that entail much higher costs than those of farmers outside the European Union. We are waiting for a quick decision from the European Commission, but I am informing farmers that we are ready to apply the import licensing mechanism that we have already successfully applied to imports of grain, sugar and flour," Barbut said.

The ministry points out that Barbu supported Bulgaria's proposal to ban egg imports from Ukraine.

Recall

Bulgaria appealed to the European Commission with a request to ban egg imports from Ukraine. The reason is a fivefold increase in imports, which negatively affects Bulgarian producers.