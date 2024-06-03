Romania to discuss possibility of transferring Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The Romanian authorities will discuss the possibility of transferring the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (Sam) to Ukraine, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolaku said in an interview with Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

We are currently at the review stage. First of all, experts should talk about this Cholaku said.

If the system protects Ukrainian territory, this does not mean that it will not cover Romania, he said.

Make a decision on the transfer of the air defense system to the Supreme National Defense Council, the prime minister said. According to Cholaku, after consulting with experts, the council members will make the best decision.

context

In early May, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that Bucharest is ready to discuss sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. According to the head of state, this issue should be coordinated with the Supreme Defense Council. It is unacceptable to leave Romania without air defense equipment, Iohannis stressed.

