Roman Hladkyi is no longer the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces headquarters
The Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Roman Hladkyi, has been replaced by a new person. Hladkyi was recently transferred from the SSF and was previously subject to an SBU investigation.
Roman Hladkyi, who became chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Command in the summer, no longer holds this position. Oleksandr Yarmak, a staff sergeant at the SBS Command, said this in an interview with Suspilne.
Our chief of staff was replaced
According to Yarmak, a new person has already been appointed to this position. He clarified that he does not know this person personally, but that he is well regarded by members of the volunteer movement.
A source in the Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed that Hladkyi had recently been transferred from the SBS, but did not specify who the new chief of staff was.

In August, Hladkyi was appointed Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command. The media reported that he was allegedly suspected of high treason, and that during the Russian-Ukrainian war, Roman Hladkyi had already crossed Russian border crossings. In early September, it became known that the SBU was conducting an investigation into him.
