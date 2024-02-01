Residents of Odesa region donate more than a thousand drones to the needs of the Defense Forces

In Odesa region, more than a thousand drones have been purchased and transferred to the needs of the Defense Forces at taxpayers' expense. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper wrote about this on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

"More than a thousand drones from Odesa region residents for the Defense Forces. These babies, purchased at the expense of taxpayers, have already been flown to support our National Guard in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia combat areas. Thanks to everyone who pays taxes, you are the backbone of our army," Kiper wrote.