A resident of Rivne is suspected of raping a 15-year-old student: he faces up to 12 years in prison

A resident of the city of Rivne was notified of being suspected of raping a minor: it is stated that he met the girl on social media - he knew she was young, but arranged to meet her. After taking her for a walk in his car, the defendant drove her to a deserted place and raped her. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police and reported by UNN.

Details

Police found that the 15-year-old student had met the man on a social media site. They communicated online for some time, and on February 14, after classes, they agreed to meet.

As noted, the man was well aware of the girl's young age.

He "first drove her around the city in a car, and then drove to a deserted place. There, despite the victim's resistance, he raped her and took her home."

The police received information from the victim's mother.

The minor told her mother, who immediately called the police. The victim was in a state of shock and could not describe the vehicle or the offender verbatim. - the post reads.

To identify the offender, law enforcement officers conducted search operations throughout the night, and later, with the support of the Regional Police, detained the suspect at his place of residence in the regional center.

The man faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

