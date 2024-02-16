A resident of Rivne is suspected of raping a 15-year-old student: he faces up to 12 years in prison

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99728 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110638 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153314 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157051 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253074 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174726 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165877 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227327 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23376 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36914 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23797 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30458 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27427 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253074 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213245 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238915 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225584 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99728 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70019 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76496 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113448 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114321 views
A resident of Rivne is suspected of raping a 15-year-old student: he faces up to 12 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30792 views

A resident of Rivne was suspected of raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl whom he met online and drove to a deserted area despite her resistance.

A resident of the city of Rivne was notified of being suspected of raping a minor: it is stated that he met the girl on social media - he knew she was young, but arranged to meet her. After taking her for a walk in his car, the defendant drove her to a deserted place and raped her. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police and reported by UNN.

Details

Police found that the 15-year-old student had met the man on a social media site. They communicated online for some time, and on February 14, after classes, they agreed to meet.

As noted, the man was well aware of the girl's young age.

He "first drove her around the city in a car, and then drove to a deserted place. There, despite the victim's resistance, he raped her and took her home."

The police received information from the victim's mother.

The minor told her mother, who immediately called the police. The victim was in a state of shock and could not describe the vehicle or the offender verbatim.

- the post reads.

To identify the offender, law enforcement officers conducted search operations throughout the night, and later, with the support of the Regional Police, detained the suspect at his place of residence in the regional center.

Image

The man faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

Recall

In Ukraine, a man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for raping the underage daughter of his mentally disabled ex-girlfriend while intoxicated.

Killed neighbor over loud music: in Kyiv a man faces 15 years behind bars16.02.24, 09:11 • 93943 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne

