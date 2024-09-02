Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv

Emergency services released photos of the aftermath of a combined ballistic and cruise missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.

On the night of September 2, 2024, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles. Photos of the work of Kyiv rescuers to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine have been published.

Footage of the aftermath of the Russian attack. Today, Ukrainian children went to school and woke up not to alarms, but to the sounds of alarms and explosions. Today, Russia has once again terrorized our cities. We will never forgive the enemy for such meanness and cynicism. - The post reads.

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv , damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in 6 districts of the city. Three people were injured, the boiler room of an educational institution, residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Before the start of the school year in Kyiv , the windows of two schools in Shevchenko and Svyatoshinsky districts were damaged by a rocket attack. Utility workers quickly repaired the damage, and the educational process in these schools began.